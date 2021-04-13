SUNY schools holding off giving J&J vaccines

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The SUNY system is following the recommendation of the CDC and the FDA and holding off on giving Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

SUNY is working with New York State to get alternative COVID-19 vaccines for students. Their goal is to get as many students as possible fully vaccinated before the summer break.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was in Syracuse on Tuesday where he said they are still hoping that can be accomplished.

“Why we like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is because it’s one and done. It is very easy for our residential students to get one shot and then go home for the semester. We are going to see where we are this week to see if we get more vaccines and if the government says it’s okay to proceed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We will either come up with an alternative or we will focus on when students go home, how do we get them registered at home so they can get both shots over time so they can be fully vaccinated before they go home,” Malatras said.

The chancellor is asking all students with appointments for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to contact their campus or vaccination site.