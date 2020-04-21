SUNY sharing laptops, Chromebooks to students to help finish school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – State University of New York Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson announced on Monday that SUNY is distributing more than 8,800 laptops and Chromebooks to students in need who are currently completing their spring semester coursework online amid the COVID-19 health crisis. SUNY will continue to monitor and fulfill technology needs while remote learning continues.

“In alignment with Governor Cuomo’s direction, SUNY moved quickly to transition our students to remote instruction and online education, thus reducing the density of exposure on campus, which helps stop the spread of the coronavirus. We did this to ensure the safety of our SUNY family—our students, faculty, staff, and the people in the communities we serve—that is our number one priority,” said SUNY Chancellor Johnson. “To allow our students to continue their coursework remotely and complete the spring semester, we purchased and delivered thousands of laptops for students in need, and we will continue to do all we can to support our SUNY students.”

As SUNY and campuses began planning the shift to distance learning in March, SUNY System Administration surveyed all 64 campuses and colleges to gauge student technology needs.

Based on those findings, SUNY System Administration purchased approximately 8,800 laptops and Chromebooks, which are being distributed to students based on need. SUNY provided instructions for how to track and allocate these computers, and is continuing to assess the evolving technological needs of students throughout this health crisis.