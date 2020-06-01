SUNY Upstate brings mobile COVID-19 testing back to Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical University is bringing their mobile COVID-19 testing unit back to Madison County.

Upstate’s mobile mammography unit has been converted to administer diagnostic tests for coronavirus.

The mobile unit’s first stop was in Madison County two weeks ago at the Madison County Campus.

This week, the Mammovan will be parked at Chittenango Middle School, located at 1732 Fyler Road in Chittenango from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Those who meet the requirements below can make an appointment by calling 315-464-2582.

Testing for COVID-19 shall be authorized by a health care provider for individuals when:

An individual is symptomatic or has a history of symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing), particularly if the individual is 70 years of age or older, the individual has a compromised immune system, or the individual has an underlying health condition, OR

An individual has had close (i.e. within six feet) or proximate contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19, OR

An individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine, OR

An individual is employed as a health care worker, first responder, or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working, OR

An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances, as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials, warrant testing, OR

An individual is included under other criteria set by the NYS Dept. of Health based on an individual’s geographic place of residence, occupation, or other factors that the Department may deem relevant for COVID-19 testing purposes, OR

Any individual who would return to the workplace in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

“Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “One of the ways we combat this virus is test as many people as possible to know who is positive so we can limit the spread. Increasing testing is especially important that more and more people are going back to work, and more businesses are opening.”

For more information, visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19 or call the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.