SUNY Upstate Medical returns for COVID-19 testing in Madison County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Madison County, there will be another COVID-19 testing opportunity on Wednesday.

SUNY Upstate Medical is returning to Wampsville. Upstate and the county health department will be offering testing by appointment only.

It will be located in the main lobby of the Madison County Government Building. It is a walk-thru style to protect everyone from the winter weather.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you need an appointment, call 315-464-2582 and select Option 2. Testing will return on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected