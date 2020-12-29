SUNY Upstate Medical returns for COVID-19 testing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Madison County, there will be another COVID-19 testing opportunity on Wednesday.

SUNY Upstate Medical is returning to Wampsville. Upstate and the county health department will be offering testing by appointment only.

It will be located in the main lobby of the Madison County Government Building. It is a walk-thru style to protect everyone from the winter weather.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you need an appointment, call 315-464-2582 and select Option 2. Testing will return on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.