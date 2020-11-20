SUNY Upstate Medical University Dr. Katie Anderson discusses the latest developments regarding COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head once again in Central New York, as hospitalizations reached a new high in Onondaga County Friday. NewsChannel 9 discussed the rise in cases and what the outlook moving forward with COVID-19 looks like with SUNY Upstate Medical University Dr. Katie Anderson Friday.

NewsChannel 9 anchor Jeff Kulikowski discusses the Pfizer vaccine, Thanksgiving worries, how the hospital system is doing as a whole and much more with Dr. Anderson in the video above. 

