SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head once again in Central New York, as hospitalizations reached a new high in Onondaga County Friday. NewsChannel 9 discussed the rise in cases and what the outlook moving forward with COVID-19 looks like with SUNY Upstate Medical University Dr. Katie Anderson Friday.
NewsChannel 9 anchor Jeff Kulikowski discusses the Pfizer vaccine, Thanksgiving worries, how the hospital system is doing as a whole and much more with Dr. Anderson in the video above.
For more data regarding COVID-19 and Central New York, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Experts caution House committee against Trump’s troop drawdowns
- Smaller turkeys in high demand for Thanksgiving this year
- SUNY Upstate Medical University Dr. Katie Anderson discusses the latest developments regarding COVID-19
- Trump calls Michigan legislative leaders to White House
- Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to NYS on Thursday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App