SUNY Upstate mobile testing clinic coming to Cazenovia

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health is teaming up with SUNY Upstate Medical University to bring its mobile testing clinic to Cazenovia this week. The clinic will offer a COVID-19 diagnostic test by appointment only.

Testing will be available on Thursday, September 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goodin Athletic Field Parking Lot, located at 2350 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. To sign up for an appointment, call (315) 464-2582, option 0.

“We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again. We understand that many residents in the area are concerned about COVID-19 especially as the colleges are back in session, as well as the K-12 school year. Bringing diagnostic testing to our residents is the best way we can understand the true spread of the virus.”

For more information, visit www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid.