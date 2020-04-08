SUNY Upstate sends nursing staff to assist Stony Brook University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Wednesday’s Onondaga County COVID-19 briefing, it was announced that SUNY Upstate will be sending nursing staff to assist Stony Brook Hospital.

Nancy Page, Chief Nursing Officer, said 22 registered nurses will head to Long Island to answer Stony Brook’s call for help.

The nurses are scheduled to leave Syracuse Thursday.

These staff members are from various emergency room departments and intensive care units.

Stony Brook Hospital is preparing for the apex of COVID-19 cases in their region and building a 1,000-bed hospital on their football field.