SUNY Upstate’s mobile testing clinic coming back to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical University will bring its mobile testing clinic back to Madison County for two different clinics at the end of October. The clinic will offer COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment only.

If you want to schedule an appointment, call (315) 464-2582 and select option 0.

“We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.”

Clinic dates: