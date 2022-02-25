CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Before leaving school for February break, families were given at-home covid tests to use before returning.

“I believe we put out about 1,200 went out, that parents wanted, that needed,” said Tom Colabufo the Superintendent of the Central Square School District. “Some parents still had ones from our last distribution that wasn’t that long before that.”

If a student tests positive, Central Square has a website for families to self-report and they are able to provide remote learning options. “They would go in and self report that,” Colabufo explained. “Once that happens, we also have a mechanism to find that out so we can still provide remote learning for all those kids. Cause in Central Square we believe in providing remote instruction for all students during a quarantine.”

Colabufo said the district provides regular testing for students and staff as well as a testing site staffed by school nurses on Sundays.

“It was a really nice thing that we were able to do for staff, that helped out our administrators because now it’s not Monday morning that we’re finding this out. To be able to get a substitute on a Sunday night is key,” Colabufo said.

In Marcellus, the district also making testing available every week. And distributing at-home test kits to families. If a student tests positive they will work with families to ensure they have the support they need.

Marcellus Superintendent Michelle Brantner has this message to families.

“We will take care of them when they get back,” Brantner said. “Don’t concern yourself that they’ll fall behind. We will make sure they are caught up. The most important thing is that they’re healthy, they get rest. We can deal with the school work at a later time.”

If you are concerned about your child being exposed, you are encouraged to get them a PCR test.

Syracuse Schools Superintendent Jaime Alicea encourages families to test their students on Sunday and says on Monday families will have another opportunity to get at-home test kits.