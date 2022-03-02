LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she’s lifting the mask mandate for schools across the state. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Health released the guidelines for school districts.

In the guidelines, there are several recommendations, but there are two things that are certain. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask once they return from isolation for days six through ten after being infected. Being tested on day five after exposure is highly recommended.

Superintendent for Liverpool Central School District, Mark Potter, and Dr. Donna DeSiato, the Superintendent for East Syracuse Minoa Central School District, both say they have the resources if parents want to test their kids.

“We’re also going to be sending out messages that those test kits will be available for our families and our staff on a weekly basis now so that if they do need them, they’re at the Elementary and Middle school. The parent can either pick them up, or they will be receiving a survey that allows them to indicate that they want it to be sent home,” said Dr. DeSiato.

Ultimately, parents will choose what they feel is best for their children.

“If folks are interested in continuing mask-wearing that we respect that and honor it and obviously not everybody is comfortable taking a mask off,” said Potter.

Dr. Donna DeSiato added that the students’ comfort is what’s most important. “Our goal is to really have the students be in school and be participating in all of the activities that they can participate in in the healthiest and safest environment that we can create.”

Both are happy to see the smiling faces in the hallways. : “I think people are excited. I think we talked about people being able to see facial expressions and folks having no mask. Really kind of opens up the opportunity for kids to learn differently because of facial cues,” said Potter.