Survey shows 78% of Syracuse teachers worried about bringing coronavirus home from school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A survey obtained by NewsChannel 9 shows that three out of every four teachers in the Syracuse City School District are afraid of catching coronavirus from students or coworkers and bringing it home to their families.

The survey, conducted by the Syracuse City School District and the Syracuse Teachers Association, asked how strongly people agreed or disagreed with certain situations.

When asked how strongly the survey-taker agreed or disagrees with the statement “I have no fear that I will carry the virus home to family members and infect them,” 53% answered “strongly disagree” and 25% answered “disagree.”

Rich Rogers, a nearly 25-year math teacher and treasurer of the Syracuse Teachers Association, tells NewsChannel 9 his member teachers are worried about what the district will do to improve air flow through old buildings and how to enforce students wearing masks.

A district spokesperson says it’s up to every adult to preach the responsibility of wearing masks to children.

The spokesperson also refers to the district’s plan, submitted to the state, for the administration’s plan on airflow. The plan calls for HVAC systems to be kept on longer, which exchanges the air more quickly, upgrading filters to capture smaller particles, and cleaning the machines more often.

The plan itself is considered a framework with flexibility.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.