SU’s plan for getting students vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With vaccine eligibility expanding to those aged 16 and up, there is a goal to vaccination even more people, especially at places where there is a greater risk of spreading the virus, like a college campus.

Right now, Syracuse University is dealing with 169 active COVID cases, but the university received its first shipment of the vaccine on Monday night.

But what is the university’s plan to get shots into arms?

The plan came together pretty quickly. Beginning Wednesday, students who pre-registered for a COVID vaccine appointment will be showing up to The Barnes Center to receive their dose.

Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said that the university received a small shipment of Johnson and Johnson from the state health department on Monday night, which is in addition to the 1,500 doses from Onondaga County.

Monday, SU sent an email to all students who were interested in signing up for a vaccine appointment to pre-register. Now that the vaccine is available, some of the students have been contacted by email or text to sign up for an appointment and the university says they’re expecting to receive more doses in the coming days to meet their goal.

“Our objective is to get the entire campus community, not just students, but faculty and staff who have not yet received the vaccine as well, vaccinated by Thursday/Friday of next week,” Haynie said.

Haynie says there has been discussion about whether the university will or will not require all members of campus to be vaccinated and a decision hasn’t been made just yet. He said that if it were up to him, he would make it a requirement.