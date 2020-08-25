SU’s Vice Chancellor confident in a safe semester despite a rough start

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday was the first day for Syracuse University’s hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning. But days before classes started, nearly one hundred first-year students piled into the SU quad, ignoring all the guidelines and rules put in place to ensure a safe return to campus.

SU Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie says, though, the blame isn’t entirely on the students for this incident. “I don’t think we necessarily thought through how do we put together a robust program of engagement for those students so they’re not necessarily left just sitting in their dorm rooms looking at each other, if you will. Lesson learned.”

But Haynie says he believes despite the misstep students, faculty, and staff will be safe on campus this semester. Testing, always a central piece of their fall plan, will be key. 13,000 saliva tests have already been performed as students got to campus and checked in. “We’re going to test the entire student population, all 18-19,000 again. In two weeks, every one of them. And then we’re going to test 3,000 students and faculty and staff randomly a month moving forward to surveil our population. On top of that, we’re testing the wastewater coming out of all of our residence halls and academic buildings for the presence of virus in wastewater.”

To track COVID-19 cases on campus, Syracuse University launched a dashboard that updates weekly. On Tuesday, August 25 the university shows only 3 active cases, 2 students and one staff member. That’s down ten from the previous count.