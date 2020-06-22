Sylvan Beach Amusement Park to remain closed this summer

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing another closure of a Central New York summer staple.
The historic Sylvan Beach Amusement Park announced on Facebook that they will not be open for the summer season. In the post, they say they hoped for a July 4th opening, but say that a lack of guidance from state and regional authorities, along with staffing issues and attendance doubts, led them to the difficult decision to close.
