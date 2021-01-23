Symptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic to be held Sunday in Auburn

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for those experiencing symptoms will be held at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Auburn from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, January 24.

You must have an appointment in order to participate in this clinic. Registration ability stops in advance of the clinic and/or when fully booked.

How to make an appointment –

• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.

• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.

• When making your appointment we need your:

o Legal name (not nicknames)

o Home address

o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an appointment in order to receive results through the portal)

o Insurance information

o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of birth.

o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.

o Phone number that we can use to call with results.

o Only those who test positive will receive a phone call from the health department to be placed into Mandatory Isolation