Symptomatic COVID-19 testing to be held Wednesday in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital will offer a no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic for those who are experiencing symptoms. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Auburn Community Hospital. Please enter at the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

You must have an appointment to participate in the clinic.

How to make an appointment



• Appointments can be made by going to www.cayugacounty.us/health.

• Click on the button titled, COVID-19 Clinics.

• When making your appointment we need your:

o Legal name (not nicknames)

o Home address

o Phone number

o Email address (you must provide an email address when making an appointment in order to receive results through the portal)

o Insurance information

o If the policy is under another person’s name, we need his or her legal name and date of birth.

o If you do not have insurance, write No Insurance in each required field.