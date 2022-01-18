Symptomatic or asymptomatic? Where to get a COVID-19 test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Whether you have symptoms of COVID-19 or not, there are plenty of options across Central New York to get a COVID test, but not every testing site may fit your situation.
Here’s a roundup of testing sites based on whether or not you have COVID symptoms.
ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING OPTIONS
Onondaga County Civic Center:
- Asymptomatic, rapid antigen testing
- Positive results called within one hour of testing
- Negative results emailed within 24 hours
- Thursday, January 20, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Appointment required
WellNow: NY-31, Clay:
- Asymptomatic testing only
- PCR test
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome
- Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Temporarily no urgent care
WellNow: Erie Boulevard, East Syracuse:
- Asymptomatic testing only
- PCR test
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome
- Temporarily no urgent care
WellNow: W. Genesee Street, Fairmount:
- Asymptomatic testing only
- PCR test
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome
- Temporarily no urgent care
WellNow: Oswego Road, Liverpool
- Asymptomatic only
- Drive-thru PCR test
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome
- Pre-registration available
- Available 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
WellNow: Winterstreet Drive, Liverpool
- Asymptomatic only
- PCR test
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome
COVID-19 tests administered at WellNow testing centers, by their specified testing times, will return results within 24 hours. All other PCR results will be returned within 48 hours.
SYMPTOMATIC TESTING OPTIONS
WellNow Urgent Care: W. Genesee Street, Camillus, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
WellNow Urgent Care: Brewerton Road, Cicero, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WellNow Urgent Care, E. Genesee Street, Fayetteville, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WellNow Urgent Care, Thompson Road, Syracuse, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
ASYMPTOMATIC/SYMPTOMATIC TESTING OPTIONS
Former Library at ShoppingTown Mall, DeWitt
- PCR saliva test
- Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Results expected within 24-72 hours
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome
- Pre-registration available
NYS Fairgrounds Infirmary, Syracuse
- In-person PCR test
- Open 7-days per week through end of January
- Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment required
- Calling (315) 464-2778 then press 0
Upstate Community Hospital, Physician Office Building South, Syracuse
- In-person PCR test
- Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- No appointment required, walk-ins welcome
Syracuse Community Health Center, S. Salina Street
- PCR test: Walk-ins welcome
- Rapid test: Appointment required
- Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Call (315) 476-7921 for more information or to schedule an appointment
Heritage Lincoln, W. Genesee Street, Syracuse
- In-person PCR test
- Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment required
Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona
- Drive-thru PCR test
- Results expected within 24 hours
- Monday and Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- No appointment necessary
Utica National Insurance Group, New Hartford
- Drive-thru PCR test
- Results expected within 24 hours
- Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- No appointment necessary
Tests for both Turning Stone and Utica National are free with most medical insurance providers. Oneida County says the cost is $125 for those without insurance.
OTHER TESTING OPTIONS:
- Walgreens
- Kinney Drugs
- Rite Aid
- CVS
- Refresh Pharmacy in Camillus
- Quest Diagnostics
- The Syracuse VA Medical Center (for veterans)
- Erie East VA (for veterans)