Symptomatic or asymptomatic? Where to get a COVID-19 test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Whether you have symptoms of COVID-19 or not, there are plenty of options across Central New York to get a COVID test, but not every testing site may fit your situation.

Here’s a roundup of testing sites based on whether or not you have COVID symptoms.

ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING OPTIONS

Onondaga County Civic Center:

Asymptomatic, rapid antigen testing

Positive results called within one hour of testing

Negative results emailed within 24 hours

Thursday, January 20, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointment required

WellNow: NY-31, Clay:

Asymptomatic testing only

PCR test

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Temporarily no urgent care

WellNow: Erie Boulevard, East Syracuse:

Asymptomatic testing only

PCR test

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

Temporarily no urgent care

WellNow: W. Genesee Street, Fairmount:

Asymptomatic testing only

PCR test

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

Temporarily no urgent care

WellNow: Oswego Road, Liverpool

Asymptomatic only

Drive-thru PCR test

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

Pre-registration available

Available 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

WellNow: Winterstreet Drive, Liverpool

Asymptomatic only

PCR test

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

COVID-19 tests administered at WellNow testing centers, by their specified testing times, will return results within 24 hours. All other PCR results will be returned within 48 hours.

SYMPTOMATIC TESTING OPTIONS

WellNow Urgent Care: W. Genesee Street, Camillus, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

WellNow Urgent Care: Brewerton Road, Cicero, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WellNow Urgent Care, E. Genesee Street, Fayetteville, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WellNow Urgent Care, Thompson Road, Syracuse, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

ASYMPTOMATIC/SYMPTOMATIC TESTING OPTIONS

Former Library at ShoppingTown Mall, DeWitt

PCR saliva test

Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Results expected within 24-72 hours

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

Pre-registration available

NYS Fairgrounds Infirmary, Syracuse

In-person PCR test

Open 7-days per week through end of January

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment required

Calling (315) 464-2778 then press 0

Upstate Community Hospital, Physician Office Building South, Syracuse

In-person PCR test

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No appointment required, walk-ins welcome

Syracuse Community Health Center, S. Salina Street

PCR test: Walk-ins welcome

Rapid test: Appointment required

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Call (315) 476-7921 for more information or to schedule an appointment

Heritage Lincoln, W. Genesee Street, Syracuse

In-person PCR test

Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment required

Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona

Drive-thru PCR test

Results expected within 24 hours

Monday and Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No appointment necessary

Utica National Insurance Group, New Hartford

Drive-thru PCR test

Results expected within 24 hours

Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No appointment necessary

Tests for both Turning Stone and Utica National are free with most medical insurance providers. Oneida County says the cost is $125 for those without insurance.

