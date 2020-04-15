Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse airport reports big drop in passenger traffic last month

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport reported a 47% drop in passenger traffic in March compared with March 2019.

The news comes as no surprise as the COVID-19 pandemic has closed theme parks, resorts, cancelled business conferences and trade shows and shuttered businesses large and small across the U.S.

Airport officials say airlines have reduced flights to adjust to the drop in passenger traffic, so anyone having necessary travel in the coming weeks should check with their airline in advance of their flight.

In a news release Wednesday, the airport says it continues to sanitize, using a hospital-grade misting system to disinfect and is installing UV-C light units in high traffic areas, like security checkpoints and arrival areas, to reduce the risk of airborne transmission.

Airport food and retail locations have scaled back due to the downturn in passengers.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Hancock Airport would receive $12.9 million from the coronavirus stimulus package to help it through the downturn in traffic.

