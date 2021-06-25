Syracuse barber and beauty shop hosts vaccine clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Collins Barber and Beauty Shop has been on South Crouse Avenue for 35 years. The owner wanted to help neighbors, so he decided to host a vaccine clinic.

“We are pretty much in the middle of the community on the east side,” said shop owner Charleston Collins, “It’s just a good location for those who are looking to get vaccinated.”>

Anthony Indivero said he had been putting it off, but decided to finally get the vaccine Friday, partly because it was at the barber shop. “I just came for the convenience of it,” Indivero said, “It was a 10 minute walk from my apartment building.”

For Shirley Moody, the vaccine allows her to do more. “I’m a foster grandparent and I can’t go into the schools and I can’t go into the churches, so I’m very, very pleased,” Moody said.

Dr. Indu Gupta, the Onondaga County Health Commissioner was also very pleased by this effort. She stopped by to personally thank Collins for hosting the pop-up vaccine clinic.

Dr. Gupta said these events help reach people mass vaccination sites often cannot.

“Even if we get maybe five people, ten people, seven people or 15 people, everyone counts.” Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County Health Commissioner

Everyone has their reasons for why they get vaccinated. Collins shared his. “I wanted to protect myself and I also wanted to protect customers and family and friends around me because we did lose someone a close family friend,” Collins said.

Anyone who received their vaccine at the pop-up clinic received a $20 voucher for hair care services.

To find out where other clinics are being held in Onondaga County visit: https://covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/1st-dose-screening-form