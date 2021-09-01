Syracuse Community Health Center reaches COVID testing milestone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For more than 40 years, the Syracuse Community Health Center has provided care to neighbors and those who need help the most.

“It goes to the mission of the Health Center to provide health services to the uninsured, and the underinsured,” said President and CEO Mark Hall.

That mission was amplified at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In March of 2020, it was the only place in the area providing testing, eventually transitioning to a drive-thru model.

“We were able to change the parking lot around and still be able to accommodate patients, so it was difficult,” Hall said. “During that same time we were able to stand up our telemedicine.”

Things are much different now. The center reached a milestone this week.

Since March 16, 2020 it provided 51,300 COVID tests to more than 40,000 unique patients. They’ve also administered more than 3,000 vaccines. Hall credits the entire staff. They continue to monitor case numbers and the Delta variant.

“We haven’t decided, but if we get to a point, at what level where the numbers will be, we’ll look to consider reopening up our drive thru, but that’s always an option,” Hall explained, “That’s the benefit of having the facility as we have it and the set up.”

They were able to get it set up within a week last year.

The health center just wrapped up the Family Health Gatherings where about 40 to 50 people were vaccinated at city parks. Hall said even though that doesn’t seem significant, it is.

“When you when you consider how the virus is spread, you know how one person can infect two,” he went on to say then those two can infect even more. “It’s really an incremental increase, when you talk of 40 to 50 folks. You could possibly talk of thousands of people, possibly being infected,” Hall explained.

The center is also focused on initiatives like expanding hours and re-opening walk-in care.

Community members are encouraged to set up appointments for routine care including annual physicals, dental exams and your child’s immunizations.

Testing and vaccines are still being offered at the Syracuse Community Health Center.

You can learn more about what services it provides here.