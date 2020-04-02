Syracuse Fire Department changes work schedule to protect crews during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is taking new steps to protect its firefighters and their families from COVID-19.
Starting next week, crews will work 24-hour shifts. This means firefighters will work 24 hours on, 24 hours off and then another 24 hours on, followed by five days off.
Chief Michael Monds said this eliminates interaction between firefighters by 50 percent on three different levels.
On a daily basis, they only have to have one changeover. Currently, there are only two with our current schedule. There’s four shifts that we have, this new 24 hours schedule only. Only two shifts will ever have to interact with the other shifts. On a monthly basis, usually our firefighters come in for 16 shifts per month, that will be reduced to eight.Syracuse Fire Department Chief Michael Monds
Monds expects this schedule to last until June, but could extend to September if necessary.
