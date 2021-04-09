Syracuse Housing Authority to host popup vaccination clinic on April 14

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced 16 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online over the next week in locations picked to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed equitably throughout New York State. One of those vaccination sites will be at the Syracuse Housing Authority.

These sites are expected to vaccinate 7,100 people throughout the week. Since January 15, more than 200 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 77,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not allowed.

“New York State is working tirelessly to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers for COVID-19, but hesitancy remains a serious issue, especially in communities of color, as well as ones which have been historically underserved. That’s why we’ve established pop-up vaccination sites to bring the vaccine directly to those communities in every region of the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “These 16 pop-up sites in public housing developments, houses of worship and community centers will administer thousands of shots in arms over the next week and get us closer to a post-COVID future.”

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.

Syracuse Housing Authority

516 Burt Street

Syracuse, N.Y.

Open: Wednesday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.