Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tests negative for COVID-19 again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tweeted on Wednesday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Quarantine 2.0 Update: I went in for a COVID-19 test yesterday, 5 days after my second potential exposure, and I just received a negative result. We wear masks all the time at City Hall and I have no doubt it helped protect me. . .again. #MaskUpAmerica #LetsTakeCareOfEachOther — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) November 11, 2020

This comes five days after his second time being exposed in a month.

He credited mask-wearing for keeping him protected again.