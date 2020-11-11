Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tests negative for COVID-19 again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tweeted on Wednesday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
This comes five days after his second time being exposed in a month.
He credited mask-wearing for keeping him protected again.
