Syracuse mayor eyeing changes to Columbus Circle

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is forming a Columbus Circle action group to come up with a plan for the future of the circle.



There is a push around the country, including right here in Syracuse to remove statues of Columbus because of his treatment of the indigenous communities.

During his weekly briefing on COVID-19 and other issues, the mayor said the group will advise the city on the future of the statue.

They will also help the city create an education and learning site at Columbus circle where people can learn about the past and mistakes that were made.



“I want a site that tells the story of indigenous people. The horrors of colonialism. The oppression experienced at multiple points in our history and the Onondaga land in which we stand in our honored place as the birthplace of democracy,” said Walsh.

The action group will consist of voices from native, African and Italian American communities along with city officials and advocacy groups.

