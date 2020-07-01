Syracuse Mets announce ticket polices after official cancellation of 2020 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be no baseball at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse this summer. Major League Baseball Tuesday cancelled the 2020 season for their minor league teams.

“We understand and support this decision by the International League and MLB given the public health concerns around playing games in 2020,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “Right now, our focus is maintaining the health and safety of our community and our players and to start planning for 2021. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans during this pandemic and look forward to further communicating with them as we work towards 2021.”

If you bought tickets through the Syracuse Mets those tickets can be exchanged or credited for tickets for the 2021 season, or you can receive a full refund.

Refunds will be processed starting Monday, July 6, and requests for refunds will be accepted through August 17.

If you bought your ticket through a third-party vendor, the Mets say you will have to obtain your refund through that vendor.

However, tickets purchased through a third party are still eligible for an exchange for one year from the date of the game.

You can learn more from the Mets website.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9