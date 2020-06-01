Syracuse Nationals cancelled next month

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A major event of the summer, The Syracuse Nationals will not take place in July due to lingering concerns for mass gatherings because of COVID-19.

The event brings in thousands of street rods, hot rods and other customized cars and trucks to the New York State Fairgrounds for a three day show that pumps an estimated $14.5 million into the economy each year.

Nationals president Rob O’Connor said in a news release. “This has been a very VERY difficult decision. We have taken into consideration every element of our show; The economic impact that postponing this event will have on our vendors, local and regional businesses including travel and tourism.

O’Connor says the event utilized 8,000 hotel room nights, and over the past twenty years has raised more than $1.75 million for charity.

The Nationals plan to return next year on July 16,17, and 18.

He says the organization is in the final stages of negotiations with the New York State Fair to renew its five-year contract to hold the event at the venue.

The Nationals take place just a month before the State Fair.

Fair spokesman Dave Bullard says, “The first and most important priority for the New York State Fair is the safety of all New Yorkers and ensuring that we continue to follow the guidance provided on mass gatherings and events. We share in the regret of the cancellation of the Syracuse Nationals event and all of the other events that have had to be cancelled since the start of this outbreak. The Fair continues to work towards its 2020 event while awaiting further guidance for that time period and will adjust as necessary.”

