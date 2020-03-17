Syracuse Police adjusting response due to pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will not respond in person to non-emergency complaints.

In an effort to follow protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and state and local health officials, police will handle non-emergency complaints via the department’s Tele-serve phone-based reporting system and the e-Serve online-based reporting systems.

In an effort to keep officers and the public safe, people who request assistance via 911 should be prepared to step outside their residence to meet responding police, allowing both parties to be outdoors and maintain safe social distances.

Additionally, the police department’s lobby is now closed to the public and will not be taking walk-in complaints until further notice.

Police will continue to respond to all emergency calls.

You can reach the Tele-serve phone line at (315) 442-5207

E-Serve is available at the department’s web site.

Requests for police records will only be accepted over the phone. The number to call is (315) 442-5270.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9