Syracuse reaches fundraising goal to open two additional pools

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Parks Conservancy says it has reached its fundraising goal of $100,000 to help the city open two additional park pools this summer.
Because of loss of revenues due to COVID-19 the city is in a big budget crunch and said it could only afford to operate pools at Schiller and Kirk parks starting July 16.
The city said if donations totaling $100,000 could be raised it would be able to open pools at Thornden and Onondaga parks as well.
The Parks Conservancy said on its GoFundMe page “Thank you to our donors – large and small – for helping put 100+ youth to work this summer and for helping provide valuable leisure time and outside time in two more of the City’s pools. “
