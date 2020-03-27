Syracuse removing basketball hoops from parks

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is removing basketball hoops from city parks and playgrounds.

The city says it is aware of large groups of teens playing basketball.

While city officials say they don’t want to keep young people from enjoying being outdoors, they point out playing a close contact sport like basketball is not safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s announcement says the hoops will be reinstalled as soon as health officials deem it is safe to do so.

