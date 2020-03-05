Syracuse teachers advised to sign up for direct deposit in case of coronavirus outbreak

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teachers in the Syracuse City School District are getting advice that might be good for anyone with a job: switching to direct deposit in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

In an email to its members, the Syracuse Teachers Association writes, “Although we are not in a crisis, it never hurts to be prepared in case we are.”

One of those preparations includes a suggestion for how to keep receiving a paycheck if the school district or postal systems shut down.

For those of you still receiving paper checks you may want to switch over to direct deposit. If in fact [if] we have a district shut down or the post office has a shut down, delivery of your check will be delayed. Email from Syracuse Teachers Association

Not mentioned in the email, but just as beneficial is the fact that any form of paperless payment is also likely to spread fewer germs.

The precautions mentioned by union leadership also include wiping down door handles, keyboards and pencils with disinfecting wipes the district is providing to its staff.

The email asks teachers to make sure their personal information is up-to-date with the district’s Human Resources Office.

On Wednesday, Syracuse City School District Superindent Jaime Alicea was among several school leaders at a coronavirus-focused meeting with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

