Syracuse Trivia Company bringing trivia online Friday nights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you miss playing trivia at your favorite bar or restaurant? Don’t worry, Syracuse Trivia Company has you covered!
Beginning Friday, April 3, trivia is going online! From 7 to 9 p.m., you’ll be able to play with family and friends to break up the boredom you may be feeling while social distancing. Click here to learn more.
