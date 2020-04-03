1  of  2
Syracuse Trivia Company bringing trivia online Friday nights

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you miss playing trivia at your favorite bar or restaurant? Don’t worry, Syracuse Trivia Company has you covered!

Beginning Friday, April 3, trivia is going online! From 7 to 9 p.m., you’ll be able to play with family and friends to break up the boredom you may be feeling while social distancing. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

