Syracuse University confirms some staff layoffs, blames unexpected costs associated with COVID-19

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University confirmed on Thursday that ” less than three dozen” employees will lose their jobs as the university copes with the loss of revenue and unexpected costs associated with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university announced in April what steps it was taking to address the financial squeeze.

Among those were pay cuts for senior leadership, a salary freeze for faculty and staff, and a hiring freeze.

SU officials said each school, college and department was also asked to reduce its budget by five percent.

According to Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president of communications, “A few of our administrative units, schools and colleges made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of staff positions.”

Scalese said: “The University is supporting the less than three dozen impacted staff members with significant severance packages; four months of fully paid health insurance; access to outplacement services to assist in finding another position; and three months of access to Employee Assistance Programs.”

