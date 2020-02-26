Syracuse University issues updated health message regarding students studying abroad in Italy

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud issued an updated health message regarding the coronavirus and how the University is dealing with students who are studying abroad.

In the message, Syverud writes, “We have been working with and obtaining counsel from health authorities, including our Onondaga County Health Department, New York State officials and the CDC. No case of coronavirus has yet been identified at Syracuse University or in Onondaga County, and there’s no one that I am aware of who is currently being tested or awaiting test results.”

Syverud goes on to say, “Yesterday, on very short notice, we made the difficult decision to suspend our academic program in Florence, Italy, based on Italy’s very aggressive stance toward virus containment and travel restrictions. Students from Florence will not return to the Syracuse University campus until after spring break, which is consistent with the CDC’s 14-day incubation period guideline. It is a challenging situation right now in Italy. Dozens of staff here and in our Syracuse Florence Center, Syracuse Abroad main campus, Housing and Auxiliary Services and academic counselors in the schools and colleges are working around the clock to help our students get home safely as quickly as possible.”

According to the University’s academic calendar, Spring Break runs from March 15-22.

Syverud also discusses the plans that are in place for incoming international students, as well as international students who are concerned about being able to travel home after the semester is over.

To read the entire message from the Chancellor, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9