Syracuse University mandating masks for indoor areas beginning Tuesday, August 3rd

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse University Logo_1512076304761.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced Monday afternoon that they are requiring face masks in all indoor areas of campus beginning Tuesday, August 3.

This includes those individuals who are already vaccinated.

The following statement is from Syracuse University late Monday afternoon:

Dear Students, Faculty, Staff and Families:

Late yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified Onondaga County as a region of substantial transmission due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In response, a short time ago, Onondaga County announced it will encourage certain populations, including vaccinated senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals, to wear masks when indoors.

Out of an abundance of caution and to continue protecting the health and well-being of our entire campus community, effective Tuesday, Aug. 3, Syracuse University will ask that all students, faculty, staff and visitors, including those who are vaccinated, to wear masks while indoors on our campus. This includes in dining halls and fitness centers. This is a temporary measure until transmission rates have declined sufficiently. We will continue to monitor pandemic conditions and modify or eliminate the indoor mask-wearing request as soon as appropriate. Please note, all University operations will continue as usual.

Thank you for your continued adherence to and cooperation with the University’s public health response. If you haven’t already, and if you are able to do so, please get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

J. Michael Haynie
Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation

