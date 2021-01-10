Syracuse University opening COVID-19 testing to family of faculty and staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that, beginning Monday, January 11, it would open COVID-19 testing to family of faculty and staff of the university.
A release posted on the university’s website said, “To further support the health and safety of Syracuse University employees and their families, effective Monday, Jan. 11, we will extend the eligibility for voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing to the family members of our faculty and staff. We believe this action will further strengthen our community’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and is consistent with the University’s ongoing commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of our faculty, staff and their loved ones.”
Who is Eligible:
- Individuals eligible for this testing are family members/loved ones of faculty and staff who reside in the same household as a Syracuse University employee.
- Dependent family members are eligible to be tested at the Stadium Testing Center once every 14 days, and participation is entirely voluntary.
- Testing is a limited and valuable resource, and for that reason we request that family members utilize this new resource judiciously. Family members should only participate in routine surveillance testing if there is a reason to believe that their living or work situation puts them at risk of exposure.
- Individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or who have been formally directed to quarantine by a public health authority due to possible exposure, should not come to campus for testing. Instead, those individuals should contact their primary care provider.
- Family members (who are not Syracuse University employees), and who do not have a Syracuse University identification card, must be accompanied by the faculty or staff member with whom they reside when visiting the Stadium Testing Center.
- We ask faculty and staff to ensure that family members adhere to the guidelines above, so that we can maintain the continuity of this important service throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 health emergency.
