Syracuse University opening COVID-19 testing to family of faculty and staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that, beginning Monday, January 11, it would open COVID-19 testing to family of faculty and staff of the university.

A release posted on the university’s website said, “To further support the health and safety of Syracuse University employees and their families, effective Monday, Jan. 11, we will extend the eligibility for voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing to the family members of our faculty and staff. We believe this action will further strengthen our community’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and is consistent with the University’s ongoing commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of our faculty, staff and their loved ones.”

Who is Eligible: