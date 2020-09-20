Syracuse University residence floor in quarantine after new cases of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter to the campus community, the Syracuse University Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation announced on Sunday that three students living on the eighth floor in Day Hall tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the positive tests, the entire floor will have to quarantine. Contact tracing is underway to figure out who may have been exposed and to limit the spread of the virus.

The entire letter from the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation reads:

"A short time ago, we were notified that three students living on Day Hall Floor 8 have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all Floor 8 residents are undergoing immediate COVID-19 testing and will quarantine until results are received. Contact tracing is underway to identify and notify any individuals who may have been exposed. Staff from the Barnes Center at The Arch and the Office of Student Living have been in touch with all students living on the eighth floor and are offering their support as the impacted residents transition to quarantining. This includes providing details on all pertinent logistics, including academic continuity, food services, access to health services, etc. Day Hall residents who do not live on the eighth floor do not need to quarantine; they are, however, being encouraged to undergo COVID-19 testing out of an abundance of caution. Finally, we are also reaching out to staff who may have interacted with residents on Day Hall Floor 8 to offer them COVID-19 testing and to provide additional support. We are working quickly to implement all facets of our response protocol to ensure any trace of COVID-19 is quickly detected and contained to limit potential spread. Thank you to everyone in our community for their continued cooperation and commitment to maintaining a healthy campus." For more information on COVID-19 cases at Syracuse University, click here.