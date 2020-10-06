Syracuse University seeing cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with off-campus party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University alerted students, parents, and staff of an emerging cluster of COVID-19 cases that appears to be associated with an off-campus party from last week.

According to a letter from J. Michael Haynie, the Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, the “initial investigation suggests that this emerging cluster is the result of one or more students returning to campus after traveling outside of Central New York to visit another college late last week.”

It is believed those individuals then attended an off-campus party. The university is asking anyone who attended a party or social gathering last week or over the weekend at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue to shelter in place and immediately contact the COVID Program Management Office by calling 315-443-6180 or emailing sucovid@syr.edu.

Syracuse University has confirmed 13 positive cases that can be traced either directly or indirectly back to this event and campus officials expect to see more cases as contact tracing and testing continues.