Syracuse University unveils coronavirus tracking dashboard; 8 students have already tested positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With some students already quarantining on campus and another wave of students set to travel to Syracuse University’s campus, the school has set up an online dashboard to track their COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, August 12, Syracuse University reported eight students have tested positive for coronavirus, three of them living in Central New York. The dashboard also says they have tested nearly 1,400 people.

Below is a look at the website:

Before students arrive to campus at Syracuse University, they must provide proof that they produced a negative COVID-19 test. According to the University’s website, students living on campus must take a COVID-19 test and report their results within ten days of moving onto campus. For students living off campus, it’s ten days from their first day of classes.

If an outbreak occurs on campus, Syracuse says infected students will be housed at the University Sheraton for isolation.

Syracuse says the dashboard will be updated every Tuesday.