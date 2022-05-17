SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has updated their public health protocols now that the spring semester has ended. These protocols have been updated “as the University continues to align its policies and recommendations with best practices,” says Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie.

The protocols specifically pertain to the summer semester and include several changes, which you can find more information about below.

Syracuse University, as of this article’s publishing, is on code level blue.

Testing Services and Requirements

Syracuse University will suspend on-campus testing on Monday, May 23. Students on campus can make an appointment at the Barnes Center, but faculty and staff are encouraged to use a community provider. The school will also suspend the random surveillance testing programs for vaccinated individuals.

Wastewater testing will continue throughout the summer.

COVID Level Masking Framework

The COVID Level masking framework that is currently in place will remain throughout the summer. Currently, the framework is following code level blue, meaning that vaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks indoors and outdoors and are required to wear them in class and unvaccinated individuals must wear masks indoors and outdoors in groups.

Isolation/Quarantine Housing on Campus

The school is also moving to provide isolation and quarantine housing to only students living in S.U. housing. Students who live off-campus will be responsible for securing their own isolation and quarantine housing at their own expense, the school says.

Vaccine Requirements

COVID-19 and flu vaccine requirements that were in place for the 21-22 academic year will return for the summer semester.

Updated Travel Policy

Travel for school purposes will freely resume on May 23, but must register their travel at travelregistry.syr.edu.

Staffing Changes for COVID Support Functions

The school’s COVID Project Management Office will stand down on May 23. Contact tracing will transition to self-disclosure, the same reporting method used throughout the state.

COVID-19 Dashboard Updates

The last COVID-19 Dashboard update will take place on Friday, May 20, the school shares.