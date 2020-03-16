Syracuse University will not resume classes on campus this semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday afternoon, Syracuse University announced that classes on campus will not resume this semester.

The University says that all remaining students in University housing should make a plan to “depart University housing for their permanent residence…as soon as practically possible.” SU says they will help students make arrangements for transportation and will receive further instruction soon.

Below is the message Chancellor Kent Syverud sent to the SU community:

Dear Members of the Syracuse University Community:

This morning public health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Onondaga County. In addition, overnight both New York State and the federal government announced enhanced efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the United States. The federal government has also signaled the possibility of domestic travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine orders.

Throughout our response to this public health emergency, I have committed—first and foremost—to prioritize the health, well-being and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the Central New York Community. Through that lens, and given the developments of the past 24 hours, I am writing to inform you that I have made the decision that Syracuse University will not resume residential instruction this semester.

I recognize that this decision is disappointing to many of you. It is to me as well.

Given this decision, the University’s immediate efforts are focused on supporting students currently residing on campus, as they make arrangements to depart for home. All those students who can depart University housing for their permanent residence should do so as soon as practically possible.

We know that some students may need help with transportation, and others may have no alternate residence available. Arrangements for these students are in process, and we ask you look for further instructions if you are one of these students later today.

Students and their families will have a lot of questions, and we are working to quickly address those issues and questions that will naturally cascade from this decision. For students currently in campus housing, be advised that later today the University will provide additional guidance related to move out procedures.

Syracuse University will continue to do all it can—operationally, academically and morally—to support our students, faculty and staff while also being strong partners with local, state and federal officials.

You can always get the most up to date information by visiting Syracuse.edu/coronavirus.



Sincerely,

Chancellor Kent Syverud