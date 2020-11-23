Syracuse University’s Study Abroad program suspended for spring 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced Monday it would suspend the Spring 2021 Study Abroad program.

The university had expected to provide programs in the spring semester in Florence, Madrid, London, Strasbourg in France, and Santiago in Chile.

On its website, the program posted:

“Although every effort has been made to offer students a robust study abroad experience next semester, including modified programs complete with comprehensive Coronavirus health and safety measures, much to our disappointment, we are unable to guarantee the quality global learning experience expected from Syracuse Abroad programs.”

The university said it was hopeful that the program could resume in the summer or fall of next year.

We understand how truly disappointing this must be for all of you, and particularly for those of you who have already deferred once, or for whom studying abroad in the future may be particularly challenging. This was a decision that was not taken lightly, knowing its impact on you, other students, and all our staff and faculty abroad who were so hoping to welcome you this spring. Erika Wilkens — Assistant Provost and Executive Director of Syracuse Abroad

Students who need assistance with housing or classes for the spring semester can click here.

