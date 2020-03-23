Syracuse VA Employee tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A Syracuse VA Medical Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the individual is currently in in-home quarantine.

At the time reported, it appears that the virus transmission occurred in the community and not in the hospital.

All individuals at the VA that interacted with this person are being appropriately monitored and followed by infection control staff.

To date, the Syracuse VA Medical Center has not encountered any Veteran patients, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The VA is screening everyone who enters the medical center. Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection per CDC guidance and VA protocols and individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection, are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

