Syracuse VA establishes call center to help veterans schedule COVID vaccine appointments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse V.A. Medical Center has set up a call center to help eligible veterans schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The V.A. has hosted several vaccine clinics and has been reaching out to veterans to set up appointments. Now, the medical center is establishing a call center open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help veterans secure appointments.
Enrolled veterans 65 years or older and veterans 18 or older with high-risk health conditions can call 315-425-4488 to schedule a first-dose vaccination.
The Syracuse VA is offering the Moderna vaccine to enrolled veterans who are already receiving care from the center.
