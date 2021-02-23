Syracuse VA establishes call center to help veterans schedule COVID vaccine appointments

Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Alford Washington, Sr., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Alanna Williams at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System’s gymnasium in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Washington was part of the Pathfinder Unit in Vietnam where he survived a plane crash that killed 7 people in Oct. 28, 1967. He said he had no concerns receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse V.A. Medical Center has set up a call center to help eligible veterans schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The V.A. has hosted several vaccine clinics and has been reaching out to veterans to set up appointments. Now, the medical center is establishing a call center open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help veterans secure appointments.

Enrolled veterans 65 years or older and veterans 18 or older with high-risk health conditions can call 315-425-4488 to schedule a first-dose vaccination.

The Syracuse VA is offering the Moderna vaccine to enrolled veterans who are already receiving care from the center.