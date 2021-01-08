Syracuse VA Medical Center to start giving COVID vaccine to enrolled veterans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vaccination for COVID-19 for local veterans expands this weekend. The Syracuse VA Medical Center will begin the process for all enrolled veterans. The first people within that group getting the shot are those 85 and older.

Please note that all appointments for this weekend have been filled already. Veterans are being asked not to call the VA for appointments. VA Medical Center staff will contact those eligible to make appointments through the month of January.

This vaccine is the Moderna version. Syracuse VA Medical Center received the first limited supply of the vaccine in December. Vaccinations began at the end of last month for health care personnel and select at-risk veterans in intensive units.