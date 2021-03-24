Syracuse VA opens COVID vaccine appointments to veterans of all ages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Syracuse VA Medical Center announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments would be open to all enrolled veterans, regardless of their age. This also includes the VA’s community based outpatient clinics in Rome, Binghamton, and Watertown.

“We have made significant progress with those more at risk groups having vaccinated more than 11,000 Veterans to date. Now we want to make sure enrolled Veterans of all eras and ages know that they can call the VA Medical Center to schedule their appointment,” said Dr. Frank Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center Director.

Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment can call (315) 425-4488 seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make an appointment. Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s Eligibility web page to learn more.