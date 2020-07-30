Syracuse woman 1 of first to take part in Upstate COVID-19 vaccine trial

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A clinical trial to find a vaccine for COVID-19 already has participants here in Central New York.

Colleen Gibbons, 40, entered into the clinical trial on Wednesday.

She has done trials with Upstate Hospital before but was very eager to get involved with this latest trial in hopes of finding a vaccine.

“I like to be involved with things that I know can help for the greater good,” Gibbons said. “I really want to work toward finding a cure.”

Gibbons does not know if she was given the actual dose that is being tested or if she was given a placebo, but she does know this trial will take two years to complete.

