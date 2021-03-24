Tailwater Lodge in Oswego County to host a Moderna vaccine clinic

ALTMAR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tailwater Lodge and Oswego County Health Department have partnered to bring a Moderna vaccine clinic to northern Oswego County on Thursday, April 1. 

The clinic will be held in the Tailwater’s “barn” conference area from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Appointments are required. A link to sign up for appointments will be posted Tuesday, March 30 on the Oswego County Health Department’s website

A second-dose vaccine clinic will be held at the Tailwater Thursday, April 29. Second-dose appointments will be made when recipients receive their first dose.

People eligible for the vaccine in New York State include:

  • Those age 50 and older
  • Health care workers
  • Teachers and child care workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Hotel workers
  • People with underlying health conditions
  • Residents and staff at long-term care facilities and congregate settings
  • First responders and corrections workers
  • Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery drivers
  • For-hire vehicle drivers
  • In-person college faculty and essential staff
  • Public-facing not-for-profit workers
  • Essential in-person building service workers

More information about vaccine eligibility can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website.

