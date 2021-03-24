Tailwater Lodge in Oswego County to host a Moderna vaccine clinic

ALTMAR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tailwater Lodge and Oswego County Health Department have partnered to bring a Moderna vaccine clinic to northern Oswego County on Thursday, April 1.

The clinic will be held in the Tailwater’s “barn” conference area from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are required. A link to sign up for appointments will be posted Tuesday, March 30 on the Oswego County Health Department’s website.

A second-dose vaccine clinic will be held at the Tailwater Thursday, April 29. Second-dose appointments will be made when recipients receive their first dose.

People eligible for the vaccine in New York State include:

Those age 50 and older

Health care workers

Teachers and child care workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Hotel workers

People with underlying health conditions

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities and congregate settings

First responders and corrections workers

Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery drivers

For-hire vehicle drivers

In-person college faculty and essential staff

Public-facing not-for-profit workers

Essential in-person building service workers

More information about vaccine eligibility can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website.