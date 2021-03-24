Tailwater Lodge in Oswego County to host a Moderna vaccine clinic

ALTMAR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tailwater Lodge and Oswego County Health Department have partnered to bring a Moderna vaccine clinic to northern Oswego County on Thursday, April 1.
The clinic will be held in the Tailwater’s “barn” conference area from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments are required. A link to sign up for appointments will be posted Tuesday, March 30 on the Oswego County Health Department’s website.
A second-dose vaccine clinic will be held at the Tailwater Thursday, April 29. Second-dose appointments will be made when recipients receive their first dose.
People eligible for the vaccine in New York State include:
- Those age 50 and older
- Health care workers
- Teachers and child care workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
- Hotel workers
- People with underlying health conditions
- Residents and staff at long-term care facilities and congregate settings
- First responders and corrections workers
- Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery drivers
- For-hire vehicle drivers
- In-person college faculty and essential staff
- Public-facing not-for-profit workers
- Essential in-person building service workers
More information about vaccine eligibility can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website.