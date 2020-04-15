Tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Wednesday, April 15 would normally be Tax Day, but the federal and state income tax filing date has been pushed back.

The new deadline has been set for July 15. President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that will give taxpayers more time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.

If you are expecting refunds, Trump said you can still file now to get that refund from the IRS more quickly.