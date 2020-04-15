Tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15

(WSYR-TV) — Wednesday, April 15 would normally be Tax Day, but the federal and state income tax filing date has been pushed back.
The new deadline has been set for July 15. President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that will give taxpayers more time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
If you are expecting refunds, Trump said you can still file now to get that refund from the IRS more quickly.
