TC3 moves to remote instruction for one week

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins Cortland Community College will move to remote instruction from November 9 through November 15 after a small COVID-19 cluster was discovered on campus.

The college is monitoring 11 positive student cases, but there are no active faculty or staff cases. Nine of those cases are commuter students who are in isolation off-campus and two are resident students who are in isolation on campus.

Because of several in-person classroom exposures, 70 students are in mandatory quarantine, as well as 11 faculty and staff members.

