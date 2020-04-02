Teachers gearing up for extra week of teaching during spring break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents and their students should know by now that kids in New York State will continue distance learning through spring break. We’re now hearing the perspective from the Syracuse Teachers Association.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc with the President of the Syracuse Teachers Association and he tells NewsChannel 9 that this came at a shock to most people.

Bill Scott says teachers were looking forward to catching their breath next week, but they know how vital their role is and they’re ready to continue working.

Scott says especially in the Syracuse City School District, educators serve as a safety net for the students. Many of the students live in poverty and don’t have the technology to be able to work from home.

Teachers are getting creative, using special apps on smartphones to connect with parents and their kids. Many are volunteering their time to drop off work packets to keep the kids busy. But outside of the education, school psychologists, counselors, and teachers are also checking in on their student’s mental health.

“A TA’s role might be to assist the teacher with the lesson that was given today, how are you doing with that, have you done it yet, what can I do to help you? And, oh, by the way, how are things going? Is there food in the house? Is everybody feeling well?” Scott said.

Scott says this has been a trying time for everyone, especially for a district like Syracuse that has extra economic barriers. Throughout next week, they will still be offering free meals to the kids to get everybody through these trying times.

